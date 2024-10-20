Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

