China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) vs. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Critical Survey

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China MeiDong Auto and ACV Auctions.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China MeiDong Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 2 5 0 2.71

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than China MeiDong Auto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -14.53% -13.20% -6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China MeiDong Auto and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares China MeiDong Auto and ACV Auctions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China MeiDong Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $543.70 million 5.78 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -39.69

China MeiDong Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats China MeiDong Auto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services. In addition, the company engages in the trading of used vehicles and property management. It operates self-operated stores in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Gansu, and Anhui provinces. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Apex Sail Limited.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

