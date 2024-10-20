Claro Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 21.1% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Toro by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.