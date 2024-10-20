V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 173.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 144,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $167.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

