V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.62. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $177.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.