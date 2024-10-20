Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $158.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

