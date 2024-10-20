Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

