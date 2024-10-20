Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.7% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 113.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 419.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,858 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

