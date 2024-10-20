V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,528,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,890 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.