V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

