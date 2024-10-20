V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

