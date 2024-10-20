Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.