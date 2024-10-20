Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MRVL opened at $79.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

