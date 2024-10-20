NBC Securities Inc. Sells 47,382 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,382 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $10.66 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

