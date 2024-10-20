LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LKQ by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

