V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

GLW stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

