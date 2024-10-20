Creative Planning Acquires 14,609 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $48,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.2% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $310.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

