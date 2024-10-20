V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.