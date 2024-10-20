Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.