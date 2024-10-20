Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

