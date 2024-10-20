Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

