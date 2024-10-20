Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 841 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 76,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

