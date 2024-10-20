Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $2,886,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $636,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GM opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

