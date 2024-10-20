NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 291.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 137,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.