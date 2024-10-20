Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 13,141 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vacasa by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vacasa by 23.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $1.35. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 174.62% and a negative net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vacasa from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCSA

Vacasa Profile

(Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.