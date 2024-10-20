Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,710 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.