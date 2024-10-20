Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

