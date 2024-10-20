1,241 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $256.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.89.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

