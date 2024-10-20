Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 97.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.16.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $152.52.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

