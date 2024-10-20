Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,128 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 97.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

ADSK opened at $292.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

