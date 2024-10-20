Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

