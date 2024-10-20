Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $183.99 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.