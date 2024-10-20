AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $81,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $39.07 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

