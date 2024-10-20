Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.82 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 75,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG opened at $204.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

