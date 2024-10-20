Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 572 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $370.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.30. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

