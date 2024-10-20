Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,264 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

