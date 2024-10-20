Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.04 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $90.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

