Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $127.40 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

