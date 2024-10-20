McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $7,489,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

