Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.65 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.