Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.