Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

