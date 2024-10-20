Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 4,605 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after buying an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,467,000 after purchasing an additional 883,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after purchasing an additional 670,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.