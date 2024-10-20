Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $623,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

