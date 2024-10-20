Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SNA opened at $326.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $330.51.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.
Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,486. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
