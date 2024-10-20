GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

