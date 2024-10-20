Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 974 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

NYSE DHI opened at $194.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

