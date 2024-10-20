Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $482,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESE opened at $126.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

