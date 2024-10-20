Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Kadant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $328.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $214.21 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

