Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.